Florence Pugh And Olivia Wilde's Stylists Fuel Feud Rumors

If the plot of the upcoming "Don't Worry Darling" movie is going to be full of dramatic twists and shocking betrayals, it will have to live up to the behind-the-scenes drama from the film's A-List cast and creators. In addition to Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh's rumored feud and Harry Styles possibly spitting on Chris Pine, personal stylists are now getting involved in the drama.

But first, a recap of the rumored fallout. Shortly after filming began on "Don't Worry Darling," Shia LaBoeuf was fired from his role due to Wilde's "no a******s policy, Glamour reported. LaBoeuf was replaced by Harry Styles, whom Wilde then confirmed she was dating. Then, rumors began swirling that Pugh had grown irked by Wilde and Styles' interactions with each other on set, and people began to notice that Pugh was doing the least amount possible to promote the movie, fueling rumors of bad blood. Finally, just before the film's Venice Film Festival premiere, LaBoeuf decided to go goblin-mode by releasing audio of himself in an argument with Wilde — during which she appeared to be pleading with him to stay in the film — which was published by Variety. In the process, Wilde referred to Pugh as "Miss Flo," in a not-so-nice tone.

Wilde seems more than ready to put the whole thing behind her, but the messiness continues — via personal stylists.