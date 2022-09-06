Kim Kardashian Proves She Has No Hard Feelings Toward Pete Davidson

Not all breakups have to end in tragedy and disaster. And since tragedy and disaster have basically been the story of her divorce from Kanye "Ye" West from the beginning, we figure Kim Kardashian has earned a low-key split — which is apparently how things went with Pete Davidson.

After dating for the better part of a year, weathering nonstop media coverage, and social media harassment from Ye every few months, Kardashian and Davidson officially called it a day on their relationship in August of 2022. An insider told E! News that they still have "a lot of love and respect for each other," but the distance and conflicting schedules just made keeping up with each other too much to handle.

Celebrities usually say something along these lines when they publicly announce their split, but based on what she said in a recent interview, Kardashian really does have nothing but good things to say about her now ex-boyfriend.