Kim Kardashian Proves She Has No Hard Feelings Toward Pete Davidson
Not all breakups have to end in tragedy and disaster. And since tragedy and disaster have basically been the story of her divorce from Kanye "Ye" West from the beginning, we figure Kim Kardashian has earned a low-key split — which is apparently how things went with Pete Davidson.
After dating for the better part of a year, weathering nonstop media coverage, and social media harassment from Ye every few months, Kardashian and Davidson officially called it a day on their relationship in August of 2022. An insider told E! News that they still have "a lot of love and respect for each other," but the distance and conflicting schedules just made keeping up with each other too much to handle.
Celebrities usually say something along these lines when they publicly announce their split, but based on what she said in a recent interview, Kardashian really does have nothing but good things to say about her now ex-boyfriend.
Kim Kardashian calls Pete Davidson 'such a cutie'
In her cover interview with Interview magazine, for which she posed in a jockstrap and bleached eyebrows, Kim Kardashian made it clear that she considers Pete Davidson a true mensch. "He's a cutie," Kardashian said. "He's literally such a good person, they don't really make them like him anymore. I'm excited for what he has coming up." It's not clear what Kardashian means by "they don't make them like him anymore," considering the fact that Davidson is literally 28 years old, but let's not dwell on it.
Kardashian didn't open up much further about her marriage to Kanye "Ye" West either, saying only that being with him helped open some doors. "I mean, when I was with Kanye, and he was introducing me to a lot of people, I think that definitely got a lot of people to have a different level of respect," she said. "I've also seen a s*** more recently — going to law school, just doing what I want and becoming my own person and people seeing that and respecting that. There are levels to it."
And don't worry too much about the "cutie" in question. "While Pete was torn up when the split first happened, he has had some time now and is in a much better place with it," a source told Hollywood Life. "He sees that they were clearly not meant to be."