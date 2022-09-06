Kevin Federline Shares His Controversial Stance On Britney Spears' Father

On November 12, 2021 the #FreeBritney movement celebrated as pop star Britney Spears' conservatorship ended. The "Toxic" singer was in the conservatorship since 2008 after she shaved her head and hit a paparazzi car. Her father, Jamie Spears, then controlled her life as he became concerned of the singer's mental health. According to Rolling Stone, the singer called the experience "cruel" and "abusive." Although the "Mickey Mouse Club" alum has been enjoying life, as she was seen going to the bar for the first time, she is still in a legal battle.

Both Britney and her attorney Mathew Rosengart believe that abuse and financial mismanagement happened during the conservatorship period, per The Hollywood Reporter. This opened up an investigation on Jamie, and the two are determined to hold him accountable for his wrongdoings.

In June 2021, Britney revealed in court she had no choice when it came to life decisions during her conservatorship — from family planning to career commitments, per The New York Times. She also claimed in a documentary that audio bugs were secretly planted in her room. She made it clear that her father, who oversaw everything, should be investigated and put in jail for the abuse and the invasion of privacy. But it seems that important people in Britney's life are taking Jamie's side in the battle.