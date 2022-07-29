Britney Spears Celebrates A Big First Since She Gained Freedom

Throughout her conservatorship, Britney Spears wasn't able to drink alcohol. According to Insider, the "Circus" singer said in a now-deleted Instagram post that her father Jamie Spears didn't allow her to drink a sip of it, and that she doesn't "even really like alcohol" anymore. She also mentioned that she was drug tested at least three times a week, despite the fact that she didn't like to drink. But it seems that the singer is enjoying being able to have the choice to drink.

"This is my first time at a bar, first time," Britney said in an Instagram Story on July 28 (via Page Six). "I feel so fancy and I feel so sophisticated." Her assistant, Victoria Asher, was with her and filming the moment. "We're having a little beverage," she added. The singer captioned her video, "So glad they took my rights away for 13 years to have a cocktail. I'm so grateful y'all."

Britney is still being supervised in a way, despite having the freedom to make choices in her life. According to The New Yorker, if the singer does anything that is deemed "irresponsible," it can be used against her in another legal battle. Furthermore, it will be used as evidence that she can't control her own life. We wish Britney nothing but the best as she navigates this new chapter.