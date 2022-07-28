Britney Spears Won't Have To Go Through Worst Legal Nightmare With Her Father

The two Spears lawyers were back in court in January 2022, going head-to-head about whether or not Britney Spears owed dad Jamie Spears anything else while wrapping up of her Conservatorship. According to People, Jamie's lawyer, Alex M. Weingarten, slammed claims that Jamie tapped his daughter's phone and bugged her bedroom as false and asked the judge to unseal Britney's health records to help prove his innocence. Jump to July 2022, and Jamie denounced the allegations in a sworn declaration, saying, per People, "I never conducted or authorized any surveillance of Britney's bedroom at any time."

Meanwhile, on July 14, the judge presiding over the case, Judge Brenda Penny, ruled that Jamie would have to sit for a deposition in California by August 12, per People. At the same hearing, she said she needed more time to decide whether or not to order Britney to also sit for a deposition. Britney's lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, argued that the request made no sense because "you don't sit down a victim to be deposed by a victimizer." In the end, Judge Penny agreed and, on July 27, ruled that the singer would not have to be deposed and would not have to answer any questions from her dad's legal team because no relevant evidence could come from it, per Variety. Now, Jamie is due back in court in mid-August and Rosengart said he's happy "the day of reckoning for Mr. Spears has come." Meanwhile, Weingarten maintained that "Mr. Spears did right by his daughter."