Pauley Perrette Details Her Terrifying Health Scare

Former "NCIS" star Pauley Perrette has experienced a number of terrifying health scares over the years, including one that was caused by her most famous role.

Her fan-favorite character on "NCIS," Abby Sciutto, was a forensic scientist, but Perrette got to add plenty of flair to her work look by rocking punk and goth clothing underneath her lab coat. To give Sciutto an extra degree of goth authenticity, Perrette dyed her hair black. Unfortunately, she suffered a serious allergic reaction to an ingredient in her hair dye, PPD, and had to be hospitalized. "My right eye was almost swollen shut and the other half of my face had gotten twice the size of my head," she told ET. "If I do this wrong again, I could die."

Perrette revealed that she had another brush with death a year later when she was attacked by an unhoused man outside her home. She shared her account of the harrowing ordeal on Twitter, revealing that the man grabbed her by the arm and punched her in the face. "Then he showed me how he was going to kill me," she wrote. But thankfully, after he threatened Perrette's life multiple times, he let her go. The actor also tweeted a photo of herself in a hospital bed in 2019 — but didn't reveal what landed her there — and now she's opening up about yet another scary experience that put her life at risk.