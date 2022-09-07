Piers Morgan Doesn't Hold Back His Disgust Over Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian is breaking the internet again, and Piers Morgan isn't here for it. The British broadcaster had some choice words for the reality star after she bared her bum in front of the American flag for the latest cover of Interview Magazine. The news shouldn't come as a surprise to those familiar with the TV personality. Morgan is known for his brash, often ruthless, commentary on current events — and his no-holds-barred approach has landed him in hot water repeatedly. While his usually pent-up fury is usually directed at the Duchess of Sussex, this time he's taken aim at American royalty.

Kim posted the September cover of the magazine's "American Dream Issue" on Instagram earlier this week, and let's just say her assets were on full display. The reality star is barely recognizable as she looks over her shoulder in a denim-clad look. She's as blonde as ever, and it looks like she borrowed the bleached eyebrow look that Kendall Jenner debuted at the Met Gala. Of course, the star of the show is Kardashian's keister. On the cover, her perfectly perched posterior sits atop a slumping waistband for all to bear witness — and Morgan is decrying it as the end of the American dream.