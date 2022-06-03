Piers Morgan Is Under Fire Yet Again For A Joke About Meghan Markle

Piers Morgan is not backing down on his criticism of Meghan Markle. Now, he is getting heat for a recent jab at the former royal. Morgan and Meghan have a storied history, as the outspoken British commentator has been a long-time critic of the former "Suits" actor. Morgan previously came under fire for bashing Meghan following her sit-down interview with Oprah in 2021, when Meghan claimed that an unidentified member of the royal family made racially insensitive comments about her son with Prince Harry.

In response to Meghan's statements, Morgan suggested the former actor was fabricating the story. "I'm sorry. I don't believe a word she says," Morgan said on "Good Morning Britain." He continued, "I wouldn't believe her if she read me a weather report. The fact that she's fired up this onslaught against our royal family, I think is contemptible."

Morgan's remarks caused a wave of backlash, and the television host exited the British talk show shortly after the incident. Now, Morgan has taken another shot at Meghan and is once again being slammed for his actions.