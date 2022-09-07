What Armie Hammer Is Reportedly Focusing On Amid Documentary Controversy

Thespian turned accused rapist Armie Hammer is reportedly laying low and focusing on his children and work amid the release of "House of Hammer."

"Armie is trying to prepare himself as much as he can for the 'House of Hammer' documentary. He has an idea about what's coming. Despite this, Armie has been trying to move forward as much as possible emotionally speaking and in terms of his career," a source told ET ahead of the series release. Fortunately, even after the documentary dropped, it's reported that Hammer and his estranged wife, Elizabeth Chambers, have managed to maintain a united front for their children's sake. "Their priorities are still taking care of their children and making sure their kids feel secure. They want to protect them because they are still so young and don't want them to suffer."

As you may recall, Hammer has spent much of his time in the Cayman Islands following the allegations and even carved out a new career for himself selling timeshares. "His dad won't help him anymore and he's been cut off, so he got to work," an insider told People. Alexa, play "Work B****" by Britney Spears.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).