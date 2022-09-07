What Armie Hammer Is Reportedly Focusing On Amid Documentary Controversy
The following article includes allegations of domestic abuse and sexual assault.
On September 2, Discovery+ finally dropped their brand new, highly-anticipated three-part docuseries "House of Hammer," wherein they explore the sexual and physical abuse allegations surrounding actor Armie Hammer. But that's not all. The series also sheds light on the affluent oil tycoon family he hails from. "The accusations of rape and abuse brought against Armie Hammer in the last few years are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the Hammer family. With 'House of Hammer,' we witness truly disturbing details and sinister secrets that money and power couldn't hide forever," Jason Sarlanis of Discovery said in a statement, per The Hollywood Reporter. "This documentary provides an important platform for the incredibly courageous women who came forward to share their stories, and we hope their courage inspires others to continue meaningful conversations around abuse in our society."
Alas, not everyone was chomping at the bit for the documentary's premiere. Case in point: the man at the center of it all...
Armie Hammer is focusing on his children and work
Thespian turned accused rapist Armie Hammer is reportedly laying low and focusing on his children and work amid the release of "House of Hammer."
"Armie is trying to prepare himself as much as he can for the 'House of Hammer' documentary. He has an idea about what's coming. Despite this, Armie has been trying to move forward as much as possible emotionally speaking and in terms of his career," a source told ET ahead of the series release. Fortunately, even after the documentary dropped, it's reported that Hammer and his estranged wife, Elizabeth Chambers, have managed to maintain a united front for their children's sake. "Their priorities are still taking care of their children and making sure their kids feel secure. They want to protect them because they are still so young and don't want them to suffer."
As you may recall, Hammer has spent much of his time in the Cayman Islands following the allegations and even carved out a new career for himself selling timeshares. "His dad won't help him anymore and he's been cut off, so he got to work," an insider told People. Alexa, play "Work B****" by Britney Spears.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).