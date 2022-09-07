Charli D'Amelio And Her Mom Are Set To Make History On Dancing With The Stars

Some of TikTok's biggest stars have built business empires by simply showing off their dance moves in bite-sized videos, so it was only a matter of time before "Dancing with the Stars" recruited some of the platform's most popular users to compete on the show.

On "Good Morning America," viewers leaned that two members of the D'Amelio family, Charli D'Amelio and her mother Heidi D'Amelio, will be joining the Season 31 cast. Charli is worth an estimated $20 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, so she certainly doesn't need the cash prize offered to the "DWTS" winner. However, she would get to waltz away with bragging rights and the opportunity to show off her mirrorball trophy on her family's Hulu reality series, "The D'Amelio Show."

The D'Amelios have a big enough following that the series scored a second season renewal, per Variety, so the mother-daughter duo could prove to be a force to be reckoned with in a reality competition that allows viewers to vote for their favorite contestants. Charli boasts over 146 million followers on TikTok, while her mom has her own respectable following of around 10 million fans, so the viewers will come. According to Deadline, far fewer viewers tuned in for the "Dancing with the Stars" Season 30 finale, which attracted 5.4 million eyeballs.

However, Charli and Heidi are bringing more to the table than their big fanbases — they've got the moves, and they're also making history.