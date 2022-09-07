Tennis Star Nick Kyrgios' U.S. Open Meltdown Is Really Turning Heads

Nick Kyrgios is almost as well-known for his on-court meltdowns as he is for his superb play. In June, the tennis pro came under fire at Wimbledon when he was seen spitting at a fan during a first round match. According to Kyrgios, his heated reaction was the result of the fan's constant badgering. "He literally came to the match to literally just, like, not even support anyone really," the Australian told ESPN on June 28. "It was more just to stir up and disrespect." Further commenting on the incident, Kyrgios said the interaction was emblematic of how people on social media believed they could rattle off negative comments with impunity.

At the following grand slam, Kyrgios once again let his temper get the best of him. During a second round match at the U.S. Open on September 1, Kyrgios erupted and started spitting toward his own player's box. "Go home if you're not going to f***ing support me, bro," he shouted at his group, per Eurosport. Kyrgios won that match in four sets, and had cooled down for the press conference. "I feel like this is probably the most pressure I've had on myself. I know that I'm capable of going to a Slam final now and I really want to achieve," he said while discussing the expectations for the tournament.

The outburst earned Kyrgios a $7,500 fine – the largest in U.S. Open history — but less than a week later, he eclipsed that outburst with an on-court tirade.