Florence Pugh's Past Comments About Olivia Wilde Take On New Life Amid Feud Rumors

The "Don't Worry Darling" press tour is the gift that keeps on giving, especially if you're the type of person who loves low-stakes celebrity drama (which, if not, why are you here?). Currently, the supposed feud between the film's director, Olivia "No A**holes On Set" Wilde, and its star, Florence "Miss Flo" Pugh, shows no sign of stopping — which is especially interesting when you take a look back at some of the things Pugh had to say about her supposed current nemesis before they worked together.

As it stands, Pugh has been called out for doing the bare minimum to promote the movie, showing up late to the Venice Film Festival press conference, and avoiding all eye contact with her director at the movie's official premiere. At the same time, Pugh's stylist posted to Instagram with the caption "Miss Flo," which is a reference to Wilde's pejorative description of her caught on video, and Variety now reports that Pugh will not be attending the New York premiere of "Don't Worry Darling."

But it wasn't always this way.