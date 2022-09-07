Florence Pugh's Past Comments About Olivia Wilde Take On New Life Amid Feud Rumors
The "Don't Worry Darling" press tour is the gift that keeps on giving, especially if you're the type of person who loves low-stakes celebrity drama (which, if not, why are you here?). Currently, the supposed feud between the film's director, Olivia "No A**holes On Set" Wilde, and its star, Florence "Miss Flo" Pugh, shows no sign of stopping — which is especially interesting when you take a look back at some of the things Pugh had to say about her supposed current nemesis before they worked together.
As it stands, Pugh has been called out for doing the bare minimum to promote the movie, showing up late to the Venice Film Festival press conference, and avoiding all eye contact with her director at the movie's official premiere. At the same time, Pugh's stylist posted to Instagram with the caption "Miss Flo," which is a reference to Wilde's pejorative description of her caught on video, and Variety now reports that Pugh will not be attending the New York premiere of "Don't Worry Darling."
But it wasn't always this way.
Florence Pugh once gushed over Olivia Wilde
Way before Florence Pugh was the star of Olivia Wilde's "Don't Worry Darling," she was fawning over the director's work in a Variety "Actors on Actors" interview with Beanie Feldstein (who's going through a bit of a public feud of her own, by the way). "What was it like to work with Olivia Wilde? Because I am totally in love with her," Pugh asks Feldstein in the clip, which has gotten renewed life on social media in the wake of the drama. Feldstein, who worked with Wilde on "Booksmart," says she and Pugh would be "so drawn to each other" because they're both risk takers in real life and on-camera.
You know how they say that people with similar personalities sometimes tend to butt heads? Maybe that's what we're seeing here.
For what it's worth, Wilde has so far dodged questions about her supposed beef with Miss Flo. At the Venice Film Festival, per People, Wilde only said, "I can't say enough how honored I am to have her [Pugh] as our lead. She's amazing in the film."