Larry Birkhead Gets Emotional Over Anna Nicole Smith On Their Daughter's Birthday

Larry Birkhead and the late Anna Nicole Smith had one child together, Dannielynn Birkhead, who is now a teenager. Smith tragically died in 2007 after accidentally overdosing on drugs just days after giving birth to her daughter and five months after her son, Daniel Wayne Smith, died of a drug overdose as well, per Today. Anna claimed that her attorney, Howard K. Stern, was Dannielynn's biological father despite not having a paternity test done. However, according to People, DNA test results revealed that Birkhead was the father in 2007 — putting all rumors of who Dannielynn's father was to rest.

Despite Birkhead's romance with Smith ending prior to her death, he appears to only speak highly of her and remembers her fondly. During a "20/20" special in 2021, Birkhead said, "Anna should be remembered as this larger than life figure that was really a caring, giving person. A beautiful lady who loved her fans and loved her family."

Birkhead shares a special bond with his daughter, Dannielynn, who feels connected to Smith despite never getting to know her. She may even be following in her mother's footsteps by pursuing a career in the spotlight. In 2021, her father told TMZ, she would gladly take up roles in prominent TV shows like "The Mandalorian" or "Stranger Things." Now, Birkhead is getting emotional about Anna Nicole Smith on Dannielynn's 16th birthday.