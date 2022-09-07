Larry Birkhead Gets Emotional Over Anna Nicole Smith On Their Daughter's Birthday
Larry Birkhead and the late Anna Nicole Smith had one child together, Dannielynn Birkhead, who is now a teenager. Smith tragically died in 2007 after accidentally overdosing on drugs just days after giving birth to her daughter and five months after her son, Daniel Wayne Smith, died of a drug overdose as well, per Today. Anna claimed that her attorney, Howard K. Stern, was Dannielynn's biological father despite not having a paternity test done. However, according to People, DNA test results revealed that Birkhead was the father in 2007 — putting all rumors of who Dannielynn's father was to rest.
Despite Birkhead's romance with Smith ending prior to her death, he appears to only speak highly of her and remembers her fondly. During a "20/20" special in 2021, Birkhead said, "Anna should be remembered as this larger than life figure that was really a caring, giving person. A beautiful lady who loved her fans and loved her family."
Birkhead shares a special bond with his daughter, Dannielynn, who feels connected to Smith despite never getting to know her. She may even be following in her mother's footsteps by pursuing a career in the spotlight. In 2021, her father told TMZ, she would gladly take up roles in prominent TV shows like "The Mandalorian" or "Stranger Things." Now, Birkhead is getting emotional about Anna Nicole Smith on Dannielynn's 16th birthday.
Larry Birkhead remembers Anna Nicole Smith on their daughter's milestone birthday
Larry Birkhead and Anna Nicole Smith's daughter, Dannielynn, recently celebrated her 16th birthday. Birkhead, in true dad fashion, Birkhead posted a collage of photographs on Instagram to wish his daughter a happy birthday and honor Smith. "Many people thought the odds were stacked against you, but maybe that was geared more towards me than you," he wrote. The caption continued, "Stay off your local roads because Dannielynn is 16! Mom is looking down!" The post also featured the late Smith kissing Dannielynn as a baby.
Alongside Dannielynn's birthday, the father-daughter duo shares another yearly tradition, which honors Dannielynn's late mother. Every year, they attend the annual Kentucky Derby in May. This past May, Birkhead told Fox News, "We had a really great time, and it's kind of been a tradition." He added, "That's where I met Anna Nicole Smith. And it's something that I've taken my daughter back every year since. She's old enough to kind of understand what it is." Birkhead has been adamant about Dannielynn having a normal childhood and has attempted to keep her out of the spotlight, but the Kentucky Derby is his one exception every year.
Dannielynn's 16th birthday marks nearly 16 years since Smith died. However, it's clear that the memory and spirit of Anna Nicole Smith is still close to both Dannielynn and Larry Birkhead's hearts.