Billie Lourd's Family Is About To Get Bigger

Let's take a break from all of the wild, nonstop celebrity drama for a moment to be happy for Billie Lourd, who just made a major public announcement about her family without saying a word. Lourd, daughter of icon Carrie Fisher and "Scream Queens" actor, walked the red carpet for the "Ticket to Paradise" movie premiere alongside her husband, Austen Rydell, looking particularly glowy — if you know what we mean.

Lourd and Rydell were officially married in March 2022, according to Us Weekly — two years after they first announced their engagement — at a destination wedding in Cabo that included Lea Michele and "American Horror Story" co-star Leslie Grossman among the guests. The wedding was also two years after the birth of the couple's first child, a son named Kingston, which the actor announced on Instagram. "Introducing: Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell," Lourd wrote in the caption along with a picture of his tiny feet.

But wait! There's even more exciting news from Lourd's little, and growing, family!