Billie Lourd's Family Is About To Get Bigger
Let's take a break from all of the wild, nonstop celebrity drama for a moment to be happy for Billie Lourd, who just made a major public announcement about her family without saying a word. Lourd, daughter of icon Carrie Fisher and "Scream Queens" actor, walked the red carpet for the "Ticket to Paradise" movie premiere alongside her husband, Austen Rydell, looking particularly glowy — if you know what we mean.
Lourd and Rydell were officially married in March 2022, according to Us Weekly — two years after they first announced their engagement — at a destination wedding in Cabo that included Lea Michele and "American Horror Story" co-star Leslie Grossman among the guests. The wedding was also two years after the birth of the couple's first child, a son named Kingston, which the actor announced on Instagram. "Introducing: Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell," Lourd wrote in the caption along with a picture of his tiny feet.
But wait! There's even more exciting news from Lourd's little, and growing, family!
Billie Lourd is pregnant again!
Billie Lourd and husband Austen Rydell didn't need to put out a statement announcing the upcoming arrival of their new baby. Lourd's baby bump, which she cradled lovingly in photos, on the red carpet for the "Ticket to Paradise" premiere, via ET, really said it all. Well, maybe not all. We haven't gotten an official word from Lourd or Rydell's reps, so we don't have a due date or anything yet, and we're not about to try and guess.
Lourd doesn't share pictures of her son Kingston on social media, so we don't expect to get any baby photos any time soon either. However, she has opened up on Instagram about motherhood more generally. In one, especially moving Mother's Day post, Lourd wrote, "To put it lightly, being Kingston's Mama is the greatest thing of all time. To say it makes me the happiest person in the universe seems too soft a sentence to describe how being his Mom makes me feel."