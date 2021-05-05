The Sweet Way Billie Lourd Honored Her Mom
It's no secret that Billie Lourd and her late mother, Carrie Fisher, were incredibly close. Fisher died in 2016 at the age of 60. According to CNN, the actor was on a flight from London to Los Angeles when she went into cardiac arrest. When the plane landed, paramedics rushed Fisher to the hospital, where she stayed for four days before she died in the hospital. Lourd's publicist, Simon Hall, released a statement, breaking the hearts of "Star Wars" fans across the globe. "It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning," he said on December 27, 2016.
The following day, Fisher's mother, actor Debbie Reynolds, suffered a stroke (via The Guardian). Reynolds was rushed to Cedars Sinai in Los Angeles, where she later died. Her son, Todd Fisher, shared that Reynolds wanted to be with her daughter again. Lourd broke her silence on both her mother and grandmother's death on January 2, 2017. "Receiving all of your prayers and kind words over the past week has given me strength during a time I thought strength could not exist," she wrote. "There are no words to express how much I will miss my Abadaba and my one and only Momby. Your love and support means the world to me."
Since their deaths, Lourd has been keeping their memories alive through throwback photos. Keep scrolling to find out what she did to honor her mother again.
Billie Lourd's son is joining the Star Wars fandom early
"Gone, but never forgotten" is the motto Billie Lourd must live by. Since her mother Carrie Fisher's death, Lourd has done her best to keep Fisher's legacy alive by sharing sweet photos and videos to honor the actor. On May 4, which also happens to be "Star Wars" Day, Lourd shared a photo of her son Kingston sprawled out in bed watching the film on a laptop. The tot sported a brown-knit cap with Princess Leia buns on the sides to pay tribute to his late grandmother. The second photo captured Kingston on his back, so the front of his onesie could be seen. The white garment featured a Princess Leia graphic with red flowers on the bottom.
Lourd used a series of emoji to write out "May 4th," and her fans loved the adorable nod to Fisher. "Long live the Jedi princess and her entire family!" one fan wrote, adding a few red heart emoji to the end of their words. "So gorgeous that he gets to grow up watching her in movies and hearing stories even though she is still gone," another commented. "Such a lucky baby boy (Doesn't change the fact that it would be a lot more amazing if she was here but I'm glad that he has this opportunity." A few of Lourd's more famous friends also commented on the upload, including Emma Roberts. "This is everything," she chimed in. We love this sweet tribute!