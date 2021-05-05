The Sweet Way Billie Lourd Honored Her Mom

It's no secret that Billie Lourd and her late mother, Carrie Fisher, were incredibly close. Fisher died in 2016 at the age of 60. According to CNN, the actor was on a flight from London to Los Angeles when she went into cardiac arrest. When the plane landed, paramedics rushed Fisher to the hospital, where she stayed for four days before she died in the hospital. Lourd's publicist, Simon Hall, released a statement, breaking the hearts of "Star Wars" fans across the globe. "It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning," he said on December 27, 2016.

The following day, Fisher's mother, actor Debbie Reynolds, suffered a stroke (via The Guardian). Reynolds was rushed to Cedars Sinai in Los Angeles, where she later died. Her son, Todd Fisher, shared that Reynolds wanted to be with her daughter again. Lourd broke her silence on both her mother and grandmother's death on January 2, 2017. "Receiving all of your prayers and kind words over the past week has given me strength during a time I thought strength could not exist," she wrote. "There are no words to express how much I will miss my Abadaba and my one and only Momby. Your love and support means the world to me."

Since their deaths, Lourd has been keeping their memories alive through throwback photos. Keep scrolling to find out what she did to honor her mother again.