Kelly Clarkson Reveals Painful Reason She Almost Scrapped Her First Album In Five Years

Kelly Clarkson told Variety her untitled new album was inspired by her divorce from Brandon Blackstock, who she split from in June 2020 and shares two young kids.

Clarkson added she hadn't set out to make another album, either, telling Variety, "But then the whole divorce thing happened, and I needed to write it. And then I didn't know if I was going to release it, because you can be very angry in that state of mind." Speaking of feelings, the singer had a lot of them. "When my ex and I first separated, there were many emotions. It was hard," she also told the publication. "My producer and I were laughing yesterday because I was like, 'Remember that time we wrote, like, 25 songs in a week?" However, it wasn't the right time to move forward with the tracks. "Then I told my label, 'I can't talk about this until I've gone through it,' and it's just taken some time to do that." Despite the issues, Clarkson moved forward to achieve a meaningful goal."This record, I think I wrote this for a reason — not just for me, but maybe someone else can benefit from it," she explained.

Outside of the album, Clarkson has moved on in other ways. In March 2022, she changed her legal name to Kelly Brianne, formerly her first and middle names, although she noted that she would remain known as Kelly Clarkson in a professional capacity, per People.