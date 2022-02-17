The Surprising Way Kelly Clarkson Is Reinventing Herself Amid Divorce

Kelly Clarkson filed for divorce from Brandon Blackstock in June 2020, but it wasn't until September 2021 that the singer became legally single after frustrating legal battles — battles that are still ongoing in a financial capacity. Despite getting married in 2013 with an agreed-upon prenup, Blackstock wanted to contest the situation in hopes of holding onto their ranch in Montana, according to TMZ.

Clarkson has agreed to give her ex 5% of the ranch property, even though she is its sole owner. The talk show host has primary custody of their two children, River and Remington, but is making sure that they, as well as Blackstock's two children from a previous marriage, are not being forgotten in the messy chaos of the divorce. She told Extra, "We have a lot of help as far as therapists or child psychologists 'cause we want to do it right ... Everyone's sad and it's okay to be sad."

The complex emotions arising as the divorce (hopefully) begins to wind down — are also attributing to a more positive outlook for Clarkson. She is taking legal steps to change her image in an unexpected way and get back to working on the next chapter for her personal life and career.