Kelly Clarkson Reportedly Isn't Taking Any Chances In Upcoming Divorce Battle

Things are about to get heated between Kelly Clarkson and ex-husband Brandon Blackstock. Mired in a tumultuous divorce battle with Blackstock, the "Since U Been Gone" singer and her ex-hubby have locked horns ever since she filed for divorce in 2020. In the court documents, Clarkson cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split, per ET.

Since then, Clarkson has earned the primary custody of their kids, daughter River and son Remington, according to USA Today. Blackstock also has two children from a previous relationship. Reflecting on the divorce on her titular talk show, Clarkson said, "What I'm dealing with is hard because it involves more than just my heart — It involves a lot of little hearts. We have four kids, and divorce is never easy." As the two parents come from "divorced families," they "know the best thing here is to protect our children and their little hearts."

While the singer won custody of her children, Clarkson did take a loss in court after attempting to have Blackstock evicted from their Montana residence. In the end, she gave Blackstock a percentage of the ranch. Despite such, the battle rages on and Clarkson is not backing down without a fight.