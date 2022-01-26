Kelly Clarkson Reportedly Isn't Taking Any Chances In Upcoming Divorce Battle
Things are about to get heated between Kelly Clarkson and ex-husband Brandon Blackstock. Mired in a tumultuous divorce battle with Blackstock, the "Since U Been Gone" singer and her ex-hubby have locked horns ever since she filed for divorce in 2020. In the court documents, Clarkson cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split, per ET.
Since then, Clarkson has earned the primary custody of their kids, daughter River and son Remington, according to USA Today. Blackstock also has two children from a previous relationship. Reflecting on the divorce on her titular talk show, Clarkson said, "What I'm dealing with is hard because it involves more than just my heart — It involves a lot of little hearts. We have four kids, and divorce is never easy." As the two parents come from "divorced families," they "know the best thing here is to protect our children and their little hearts."
While the singer won custody of her children, Clarkson did take a loss in court after attempting to have Blackstock evicted from their Montana residence. In the end, she gave Blackstock a percentage of the ranch. Despite such, the battle rages on and Clarkson is not backing down without a fight.
Kelly Clarkson refuses to settle with Brandon Blackstock
Kelly Clarkson is spending all of her time plotting with divorce attorney Laura Wasser. To recall, Wasser is the superstar lawyer who has represented celebrity clients such as Kim Kardashian and Angelina Jolie amidst their divorce battles — now, it's Clarkson's turn.
Speaking to Us Weekly, a source revealed that Clarkson "is devoting 100 percent of any free time she has preparing for the trial." So much so, in fact, that she reportedly isn't doing much else. "When not filming her talk show, she is hunkered down with [attorney] Laura Wasser," the source continued. "She will not even entertain the idea of settling with Brandon. He will not get one penny from her that isn't ordered by the judge." They added, "It's going to be nasty."
Despite Clarkson's adamance about Blackstock not receiving "one penny," the singer was ordered to pay her ex-husband nearly $200,000 per month in child and spousal support back in July 2021, per People. Furthermore, she was ordered to pay $1.25 million towards Blackstock's attorney fees amidst their divorce battle.