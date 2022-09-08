The Royal Family's Actions Amid Queen Elizabeth's Health Concerns Speak Volumes
Concerns over Queen Elizabeth II's health have grown exponentially after the palace released a statement on September 8. "Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral," a statement obtained by People magazine read. The 96-year-old monarch was said to have a "full day" on Wednesday, September 7, but has since been advised to "rest."
The queen's health has been up and down over the past year or so. In October 2021, for example, the queen was advised to rest after doctors became concerned about her health. According to Vanity Fair, her majesty canceled several of her pre-scheduled duties at the time. "Her Majesty's doctors have advised that she should continue to rest for at least the next two weeks. The doctors have advised that Her Majesty can continue to undertake light, desk-based duties during this time, including some virtual audiences, but not to undertake any official visits," the palace said in a statement. This past February, the queen was diagnosed with COVID-19 and was experiencing "mild" symptoms, according to the palace (via The New York Times).
Queen Elizabeth was back on her feet shortly thereafter and has been managing a relatively normal schedule over the past year. However, the royal family has taken some actions following the latest news concerning their matriarch's health and many are concerned for what's to come.
Queen Elizabeth's family has fled to her bedside
Shortly after news that Queen Elizabeth's health was of concern, several reports surfaced that her family had fled to her bedside. Royal reporter Omid Scobie has been posting updates about the royal family on Twitter since reports of the queen's health were reported. "Kensington Palace and Clarence house confirm that Prince William, Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall are travelling to Balmoral, Scotland," Scobie tweeted just after the palace's initial statement. Since then, Scobie has confirmed that several other family members, including Prince Edward and Sophie and Prince Edward were also en route. The queen's daughter, Princess Anne, was already at Balmoral.
In his latest update, Scobie confirmed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were also headed to Scotland. According to Page Six, Prince William's wife Kate Middleton did not make the trip as the couple's three children all had school.
The queen has been staying at Windsor Castle since her husband Prince Philip died on April 9, 2021. However, she traveled to Balmoral in mid-July for summer holiday, according to Royal Central.