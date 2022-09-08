The Royal Family's Actions Amid Queen Elizabeth's Health Concerns Speak Volumes

Concerns over Queen Elizabeth II's health have grown exponentially after the palace released a statement on September 8. "Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral," a statement obtained by People magazine read. The 96-year-old monarch was said to have a "full day" on Wednesday, September 7, but has since been advised to "rest."

The queen's health has been up and down over the past year or so. In October 2021, for example, the queen was advised to rest after doctors became concerned about her health. According to Vanity Fair, her majesty canceled several of her pre-scheduled duties at the time. "Her Majesty's doctors have advised that she should continue to rest for at least the next two weeks. The doctors have advised that Her Majesty can continue to undertake light, desk-based duties during this time, including some virtual audiences, but not to undertake any official visits," the palace said in a statement. This past February, the queen was diagnosed with COVID-19 and was experiencing "mild" symptoms, according to the palace (via The New York Times).

Queen Elizabeth was back on her feet shortly thereafter and has been managing a relatively normal schedule over the past year. However, the royal family has taken some actions following the latest news concerning their matriarch's health and many are concerned for what's to come.