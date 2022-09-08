Lea Michele's Career Is Hotter Than Ever Despite Social Media Disapproval

Lea Michele continues to be the target of Internet trolling, but that hasn't stopped her dreams from coming true. The controversial actor returned to the headlines after it was announced she would take over the leading role in Broadway's "Funny Girl." Following the news, Michele took to her Instagram to share that the new opportunity was more than "a dream come true," and many of her haters were less than pleased.

The former "Glee" star has previously faced backlash for her on-set behavior, with allegations of racism emerging in 2020. As CBS News recapped, "Glee" co-stars called out Michele's hypocrisy after she made a statement in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. In anticipation of her "Funny Girl" debut, Michele spoke to the New York Times about the controversy. "I leave no room for mistakes. That perfectionism ... left me with a lot of blind spots," she said. "I really understand the importance and value now of being a leader."

The statement was not enough to turn the tides of public opinion. Bizarre rumors about Michele — including allegations that she can't read — continue to circulate. However, Michele's career and joy seem entirely unaffected.