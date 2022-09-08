Ricky Martin Takes Legal Matters Into His Own Hands After Abuse Claims

This article contains allegations of domestic violence and incest.

Ricky Martin's nephew, Dennis Yadiel Sanchez, accused Martin of domestic violence in July after claiming he and his uncle were involved in a romantic relationship that went south, per TMZ. Sanchez was granted a temporary restraining order against Martin at the time, although the singer and his team adamantly denied the allegations. After appearing in court, Sanchez dropped the charges and the temporary restraining order was not extended, according to NBC News.

In an official statement posted to social media after the charges were dropped, Martin's attorneys said, "This was never anything more than a troubled individual making false allegations with absolutely nothing to substantiate them." The statement continued, "We are glad that our client saw justice done and can now move forward with his life and his career."

Martin made it clear that he was focusing on healing following the troubling experience. The domestic dispute case has now been closed due to Sanchez voluntarily dropping the allegations, according to USA Today. Shortly after the case was dismissed, Martin appeared to continue his career as normal, even performing at the Hollywood Bowl. While everything appeared to finally calm down, the "Livin' La Vida Loca" singer is evidently not leaving the drama in the past.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.