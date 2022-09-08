Ricky Martin Takes Legal Matters Into His Own Hands After Abuse Claims
This article contains allegations of domestic violence and incest.
Ricky Martin's nephew, Dennis Yadiel Sanchez, accused Martin of domestic violence in July after claiming he and his uncle were involved in a romantic relationship that went south, per TMZ. Sanchez was granted a temporary restraining order against Martin at the time, although the singer and his team adamantly denied the allegations. After appearing in court, Sanchez dropped the charges and the temporary restraining order was not extended, according to NBC News.
In an official statement posted to social media after the charges were dropped, Martin's attorneys said, "This was never anything more than a troubled individual making false allegations with absolutely nothing to substantiate them." The statement continued, "We are glad that our client saw justice done and can now move forward with his life and his career."
Martin made it clear that he was focusing on healing following the troubling experience. The domestic dispute case has now been closed due to Sanchez voluntarily dropping the allegations, according to USA Today. Shortly after the case was dismissed, Martin appeared to continue his career as normal, even performing at the Hollywood Bowl. While everything appeared to finally calm down, the "Livin' La Vida Loca" singer is evidently not leaving the drama in the past.
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.
Ricky Martin is not leaving his nephew's lies in the past
Last month, Ricky Martin's nephew, Dennis Yadiel Sanchez, dropped the domestic violence and incest allegations against the singer. However, it appears that Martin is now taking his past legal battle into his own hands. According to TMZ, Martin is now suing his nephew for $20 million. The lawsuit was filed in San Juan, Puerto Rico, as he claimed that his nephew was trying to "assassinate his reputation and integrity." He claims that he lost several multi-million dollar deals as a result of the false allegations spread by Sanchez and wants to be compensated for the money he lost prior to the case's closing. Martin further explained that he was being "persecuted, besieged, harassed, stalked and extorted by a maladjusted person." According to Page Six, Martin and his family reportedly no longer feel safe in Puerto Rico due to Sanchez's behavior and lies. His nephew allegedly posted Martin's cell phone number on the internet and even made a fake Instagram account for one of his children.
Martin is still in the middle of another legal battle as well. He's currently facing a $3 million lawsuit from his former manager, Rebecca Drucker, according to the New York Post. Drucker is suing Martin for "unpaid commissions" that he allegedly owes her based on their management agreement, but refuses to pay. She claims that the singer had also threatened her prior to their partnership ending. It's clear Martin is focusing on more than just music right now.