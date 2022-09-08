Who Is The Best Musician Turned Actor In Hollywood? - Exclusive Survey

The singing and acting world often converge in Hollywood. Many celebrities start off in one career, only to realize they have different aspirations. Then, there are these little things called musicals, which require a healthy dose of talent in both. However, most A-listers focus their energy on one particular path. Of the daring souls who do lead with their hearts — much to their agent's and manager's dismay — it seems singers who transition into acting do infinitely better than actors who try their hand at singing. And, while some singers who've tried acting have bombed, many have written the blueprint for other Hollywood hopefuls to follow.

To gauge the public's opinion on who did it best, we asked Nicki Swift readers to vote on their favorite musicians-turned-actors. The rankings include people such as Lady Gaga, who absolutely wowed fans and critics when she showed off her acting chops in "A Star Is Born" opposite Bradley Cooper, and Jennifer Lopez, who's a certified triple threat. (That is, acting, singing, and dancing.) Then there's Will Smith, who started as a rapper then launched an uber successful acting career; Mark Wahlberg, who's acting career is definitely an improvement on his music; Beyoncé, who's also dabbled in acting; and newcomer Harry Styles, who's just getting started.

Long story short? All of the celebs on this list have enjoyed fruitful music and acting careers. However, one definitely reigned supreme over all.