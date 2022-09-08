What Buckingham Palace Did Immediately After The Queen's Death

Buckingham Palace has taken a monumental step following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon," read a statement provided to The Guardian. "The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow." News of Queen Elizabeth's passing came just hours after it was reported that the 96-year-old monarch was under medical supervision, per Deadline. According to the outlet, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, were with her during her transition. Prince Charles is effectively now King and is expected to return to London shortly.

To honor the queen, the flag at Buckingham Palace was lowered to half-mast, The Daily Mail reports. Crowds have also begun to gather outside of the royal gates, as supporters rushed to share their grief. Newly appointed U.K. prime minister, Liz Truss, is also expected to pay tribute to Elizabeth II during a speech outside of the palace. As with any royal death, Britain will now enter a 10-day period of mourning called "Operation London Bridge." The protocol, which was designed to allow for a smooth transition of power, will also see the queen lie in state for three days.

United States President Joe Biden has acknowledged Queen Elizabeth's death. In a statement provided to ABC News, the White House shared President Biden's condolences with the royal family.