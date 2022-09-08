Buckingham Palace Sparks Even More Concern About The Queen With Hint At Huge Announcement

Could the world be bracing for more sad news when it comes to the queen's ailing health? The world shared well-wishes for Queen Elizabeth II on September 8 when Buckingham Palace shared a statement about how the monarch is doing. The statement read, "Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral."

Since then, it's been confirmed that the queen's family have been rushing to be by her side. Her family members, including next in line to the throne, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, had been with her amid her turn for the worse, while her three other children, plus Prince William, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle were reported to be making their way to the Scottish castle, as confirmed by BBC News.

Buckingham Palace hasn't issued any further public statements since then, though Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss has spoken out in a statement that has more people extremely worried for Britain's longest reigning monarch.