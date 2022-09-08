Harry And Meghan's Archewell Website Undergoes Heartbreaking Update

Prince Harry is mourning the loss of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, who died "peacefully" at her home in Scotland on September 8. The tragic news was announced by the palace at 6:30 p.m. London time, just hours after the palace released a statement that the queen's health was of concern. Just after the queen's death, the royal family's website was updated to honor her incredible life. The family crest is located at the top of the page along with the queen's date of birth, date of death, and her photo. "The official website of the royal family is temporarily unavailable while appropriate changes are made," reads a message at the bottom.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also made a change to the Archewell website following the queen's death. The landing page has been completely blacked out and reads, "in loving memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 1926-2022." There is no navigation available on the site, which has been altered to honor Harry's grandmother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex did something similar when Harry's grandfather Prince Philip died in 2021. "Thank you for your service...You will be greatly missed," a message on the site read at the time.

Harry arrived at Balmoral shortly after the queen's death was confirmed, according to Reuters. Harry was not joined by Markle and is said to be spending time with the rest of his family.