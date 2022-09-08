Chris Cuomo Opens Up About His Mental Health Like Never Before

Former CNN anchor, Chris Cuomo is opening up about his mental health amid his return to the spotlight. Cuomo was fired from his post at the cable news network after it was found that he used his sources and access to help his brother, former New York governor Andrew Cuomo, amid sexual harassment accusations.

"This is not how I want my time at CNN to end, but I have already told you why and how I helped my brother," Cuomo said in a statement following his firing. "So let me now say as disappointing as this is, I could not be more proud of the team at Cuomo Prime Time and the work we did as CNN's #1 show in the most competitive time slot."

Cuomo has moved on to host his own podcast, "The Chris Cuomo Project," and has spoken candidly about the recent scandal and why he chose to defend his sibling. Now, Cuomo is opening up about his mental health and he is not holding back.