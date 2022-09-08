Prince Harry's Arrival In Scotland After The Queen's Death Hits Twitter Hard

While Prince Harry clearly tried to make it to Balmoral Castle in Scotland to wish his grandmother one last goodbye, he, unfortunately, landed after it was too late. The prince didn't make it to Aberdeen until after Queen Elizabeth had already died and the official announcement was made, according to TMZ — and his well-wishers on Twitter are taking it hard.

"Very sad for Prince Harry that — despite being in the UK — he didn't get to see his grandmother, The Queen, before she passed away," British journalist Chris Ship tweeted. "They were very close and he spoke to her often despite his decision to leave the Royal Family." Another person simply posted a photo of the Duke of Sussex clearly in tears in the back of a car, writing, "Prince Harry arriving in Aberdeen, Scotland following the death of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth," with a broken heart emoji.

Some expressed anger at the royal family for not waiting until after Prince Harry arrived to make the official announcement, like one person who tweeted, "Prince Harry not even being in Balmoral before his family decided to make the announcement is so evil." Another person agreed, tweeting, "Can we just take a moment to recognize that Harry wasn't even at Balmoral when the announcement was made. The disrespect."

That said, the protocol for how to announce the queen's eventual death was already organized down to the minute, according to the New York Times. Maybe Harry had nothing to do with it.