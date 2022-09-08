Boris Johnson Delivers Passionate Speech Following The Queen's Death

The entire world is in mourning after the news of Queen Elizabeth II's death. The longest-serving monarch in British history, the queen has long been an icon. Her reign left behind a tremendous legacy, as she served during the terms of 15 different prime ministers, per AP News. In fact, one prime minister who got to know the queen very well was former leader Boris Johnson.

Following her death, Johnson delivered an impassioned speech in her honor, stating that "there is an ache at the passing of our queen, a deep and personal sense of loss — far more intense, perhaps, than we expected" (via Politico). "This is our country's saddest day because she had a unique and simple power to make us happy," he continued. "That is why we grieve for Elizabeth the Great, the longest serving and in many ways the finest monarch in our history."

Johnson's successor, Liz Truss, who Queen Elizabeth most recently swore in, also shared her thoughts in a separate speech. "Our country has grown and flourished under her reign," Truss said in a heartfelt speech. She added, "Britain is the great country it is today because of her." After an unprecedented time on the throne, Queen Elizabeth II will be greatly missed both by Johnson and Truss, as well as the many subjects who grew to love and respect her.