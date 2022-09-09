The Subtle Way Harry Styles Paid Tribute To The Queen During His Concert
Harry Styles is a proud Brit and paid tribute to his country's late monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, on September 8 after news of her tragic death was made public. It was first announced that the queen's health had taken a turn for the worse that morning, before Buckingham Palace confirmed via a brief statement later that afternoon that the nation's longest reigning monarch had died after 70 years of service, with King Charles III taking her place.
As for Styles, he's shared his pride for his home country on a few occasions now, including during the 2021 BRIT Awards in London where he told the crowd (via Irish Mirror), "I continue to be baffled by moments like this. They make me more and more incredibly grateful to get to do this every day. I'm really happy to be here and proud to be celebrating British music tonight." The star confirmed to Capital FM in April that he was born in the north of England, before spending around 10 years living in the capital
So, it was only fitting then that on such a tragic day for the U.K. and many others around the globe, the former One Direction star took the time to pay a subtle yet touching tribute to the beloved 96-year-old monarch.
Harry Styles started a round of applause for the queen
#HarryStyles asks fans to applaud in appreciation of Queen Elizabeth’s 70 years of service during #LoveOnTourNYC at #MSG pic.twitter.com/r7T1qCnKFu— amanda j.✨ (@amandathinksso) September 9, 2022
Harry Styles was actually a few hundred miles away from his homeland when news of Queen Elizabeth II's death was confirmed. The star was playing one of his impressive 15 nights at New York City's Madison Square Garden as part of his "Love on Tour" tour, and led the crowd in a touching moment of applause. In a video from his September 8 show shared to Twitter by @amandathinksso, Styles told the thousands in attendance, "From my homeland there's some very sad news today, the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. Please join me in a round of applause for 70 years of service." He then clapped along with the crowd for around 25 seconds, thanked them, and continued with the show.
Styles was fortunate enough to meet the late monarch before her death, shaking hands with her back in 2012 alongside his then One Direction bandmates, Liam Payne, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, and Louis Tomlinson, per E! News. "Amazing night.. Can't believe it," Styles tweeted after the meeting, which came as the band performed during the prestigious Royal Variety Performance. Styles has also made use of the late monarch's iconic residence before, as he was spotted filming scenes for his "Late Night Talking" music video outside Buckingham Palace back in February.
As for what's going on back in Styles' home country, NBC reports the U.K. has begun 10 days of mourning set to last until Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.