The Subtle Way Harry Styles Paid Tribute To The Queen During His Concert

Harry Styles is a proud Brit and paid tribute to his country's late monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, on September 8 after news of her tragic death was made public. It was first announced that the queen's health had taken a turn for the worse that morning, before Buckingham Palace confirmed via a brief statement later that afternoon that the nation's longest reigning monarch had died after 70 years of service, with King Charles III taking her place.

As for Styles, he's shared his pride for his home country on a few occasions now, including during the 2021 BRIT Awards in London where he told the crowd (via Irish Mirror), "I continue to be baffled by moments like this. They make me more and more incredibly grateful to get to do this every day. I'm really happy to be here and proud to be celebrating British music tonight." The star confirmed to Capital FM in April that he was born in the north of England, before spending around 10 years living in the capital

So, it was only fitting then that on such a tragic day for the U.K. and many others around the globe, the former One Direction star took the time to pay a subtle yet touching tribute to the beloved 96-year-old monarch.