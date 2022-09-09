Who Was Next To The Queen As She Died?

The death of Queen Elizabeth II has inspired mourning the world over. The queen died aged 96 on September 8, with Buckingham Palace announcing in a brief statement, "The queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The king and the queen consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

The tragic passing means the queen's son — now known as King Charles III — will take her place as head of the monarchy, with one of his first acts of business issuing a touching statement about his mother's death. "The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family. We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother," he wrote in the message, which was shared to the royal family's Twitter. "I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world," King Charles III continued, adding, "During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the Queen was so widely held."

But the world still has plenty of questions about the death of the beloved figurehead, including exactly what happened the moment Queen Elizabeth II passed away after 70 years of service.