Meghan Markle's Absence In Scotland After Queen's Death Sparks Wild Speculation

Amid the Buckingham Palace announcement that Queen Elizabeth was placed "under medical supervision" prior to her death on September 8, per BBC News, several royal family members traveled to Scotland's Balmoral Castle to be with her. All of her royal family members except one or two who remained behind, including Meghan Markle, according to Page Six. Why didn't the Duchess of Sussex accompany her husband Prince Harry to his grandmother's deathbed?

Despite reports of ongoing tension between the Sussexes — Meghan and Harry — and the Cambridges — William and Kate — all reports indicate that Meghan and the queen always had a good relationship, even after that bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey (via People). Meghan spoke warmly of her grandmother-in-law in the interview, saying, "The queen, for example, has always been wonderful to me." Far from holding a grudge against her grandson and his American wife, Queen Elizabeth was said to be "overjoyed" to learn of the birth of her namesake, Meghan and Harry's daughter, Lilibet. This revelation came amid other reports that The Sussexes didn't ask the queen for approval prior to naming their daughter, according to BBC News. Piers Morgan, a frequent Meghan critic, slammed the Sussexes for naming their child after the queen. "It's quite ironic, isn't it," he said on "Today" Australia. "You have this couple who have been trashing the royal family and the monarchy for the last few weeks and they have named the baby after the queen, who is, of course, the head of the royal family and the monarchy."

But if everything was indeed fine and dandy between the queen and the Sussexes, why did Meghan decide to stay behind?