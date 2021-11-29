Did Prince Harry Really Say This To Prince William During A Tense Argument Over Meghan Markle?
Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor will spend her first Christmas in the U.S., as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not return to Britain for the holidays. According to Page Six, Queen Elizabeth II invited Prince Harry and his family for the traditional family Christmas at Sandringham. Apparently, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex declined the invitation. A source told the outlet, "There's a lot that goes into the logistics and the planning of the family Christmas, so of course, staff know that Harry and Meghan are not coming." While Meghan and Harry may have their reasons for not traveling across the Atlantic amid the pandemic, it will be a blow for the British monarch. As reported by Mirror UK, "This year, more than ever, it is incredibly important to Her Majesty to be surrounded by her loved ones." After all, the queen has had an incredibly difficult year, with the death of Prince Philip and her health scare in October.
There will also not be a reunion between Prince William and Harry this Christmas. Even though the brothers put on a relaxed front in July at the unveiling of Princess Diana's statue, it may be the second consecutive Christmas they won't spend together. And, according to a royal author, the real rift between Harry and Wills began with one tense argument that apparently blew their relationship apart.
Prince Harry lashed out at Prince William
In an explosive new book entitled, "Brothers And Wives: Inside The Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry And Meghan," Christopher Andersen details what went wrong between Prince William and Prince Harry. The author spoke to insiders who revealed what was going on behind the scenes even before Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot. Apparently, William cautioned Harry and urged him to take things slow with Meghan. "Why rush things?" William allegedly asked his little brother (via Page Six). Harry was having none of that and lashed out, "Who the hell do you think you are?" Needless to say, emotions were seemingly running high.
According to the book, William sought advice from their uncle, Charles Spencer. Diana's brother threw his weight behind William, which reportedly incensed Harry, who became "furious that his brother was actively seeking to have others interfere in his personal affairs." Of course, things went from bad to worse when the Markle family started selling interviews to the press. William allegedly said, "I don't know what to believe." He also lamented, "It feels like I have lost my best friend." One thing Diana's boys have yet to learn is that time is short. Prince Philip died, their grandmother is ill, and rifts across the pond don't bode well for their future relationship. Sadly, their children may never spend a Christmas together if they keep on doing what they're doing unless one of them makes the first move toward reconciliation.