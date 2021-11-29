Did Prince Harry Really Say This To Prince William During A Tense Argument Over Meghan Markle?

Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor will spend her first Christmas in the U.S., as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not return to Britain for the holidays. According to Page Six, Queen Elizabeth II invited Prince Harry and his family for the traditional family Christmas at Sandringham. Apparently, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex declined the invitation. A source told the outlet, "There's a lot that goes into the logistics and the planning of the family Christmas, so of course, staff know that Harry and Meghan are not coming." While Meghan and Harry may have their reasons for not traveling across the Atlantic amid the pandemic, it will be a blow for the British monarch. As reported by Mirror UK, "This year, more than ever, it is incredibly important to Her Majesty to be surrounded by her loved ones." After all, the queen has had an incredibly difficult year, with the death of Prince Philip and her health scare in October.

There will also not be a reunion between Prince William and Harry this Christmas. Even though the brothers put on a relaxed front in July at the unveiling of Princess Diana's statue, it may be the second consecutive Christmas they won't spend together. And, according to a royal author, the real rift between Harry and Wills began with one tense argument that apparently blew their relationship apart.