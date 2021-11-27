Would Meghan And Harry Really Give Another Interview To Oprah?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have accomplished so much since they emigrated to the U.S. The couple exited their roles as paid senior members of the royal family and established themselves in California. Harry and Meghan also signed multi-million deals with Netflix and Spotify so that they could be financially independent from the royal monarchy and dictate the terms of their own lives. Of course, some may point out that Harry and Meghan threw the royal family under the bus while doing so.

In March, Harry and Meghan sat down with Oprah Winfrey and shared details about what life in the monarchy was really like. They aired their dirty laundry about being cut off financially from his dad, Harry's "space" relationship with Prince William, and how a member of the royals allegedly made a remark about the color of Archie's skin. One of the most shocking takeaways from the interview, however, was that Meghan was under so much strain that she contemplated suicide. The bombshell interview went viral and cast the British monarchy in a bad light. Besides lambasting his family on Dax Shepard's podcast, the "Armchair Expert," the redhead went on to star in Oprah's "The Me You Can't See." Even in this docu-series, Harry spared no punches and shared his truth about his experience as a prince in the Mountbatten-Windsor family. Would Harry and Meghan risk the wrath of the royal family and do another interview with the Queen of All Media?