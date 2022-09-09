Shia LaBeouf Reveals The Tragic Death Of His Mother Amid Olivia Wilde Controversy

Shia LaBeouf has just issued some devastating family news amid the ongoing media conflict between himself and Olivia Wilde. The drama began when Wilde did a Variety interview in late August to promote her film, "Don't Worry Darling."

During the chat, Wilde said that she'd fired LaBeouf from the film prior to hiring Harry Styles for a lead role. LaBeouf then addressed these claims through messages sent to Variety. The actor stated he "quit the film due to lack of rehearsal time." In addition, LaBeouf shared past communication between himself and Wilde. This included texts in which LaBeouf said he'd be walking away from the project, as well as a video in which Wilde discussed the movie and said to LaBeouf that she was "not ready to give up on this yet."

Wilde has since responded in an interview with Vanity Fair. The actor and director maintained her position that she'd let LaBeouf go in order to protect another star of the film, Florence Pugh. "I'm like a mother wolf," Wilde said. "Making the call was tricky, but in a way [LaBeouf] understood." She then explained, "I want him to get well and to evolve because I think it's a great loss to the film industry when someone that talented is unable to work."

Now LaBeouf is revealing that, behind the scenes of this drama, he has experienced a heartbreaking personal loss.