Why Prince Philip Is Going To Be Moved Next To The Queen Before Her Burial

The world was saddened by the news that Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland died at her home in Balmoral, Scotland, on September 8. Per NPR, the 96-year-old was Britain's longest reigning monarch at 70 years. She was also the world's second behind King Louis XIV, who ruled France for 72 years.

The tragic death of Queen Elizabeth II marked the end of an era. "Inevitably, a long life can pass by many milestones; my own is no exception," the queen said after surpassing Queen Victoria's reigning record. There were an astounding number of milestones and historically significant events during Queen Elizabeth II's rule. Some of the many ABC News lists are the moon landing, the fall of the Berlin wall, the end of the Cold War, and the September 11 terror attacks.

Closer to home, the queen struggled with the fallout following Princess Diana's death, which came perilously close to spelling the end of the royal family. However, as BBC News reports, it ultimately resulted in a massive shakeup of "The Firm," forcing them to cut back and modernize many outdated traditions and attitudes. In 2021, the queen was left heartbroken by the death of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. He'd been her loving companion for 73 years, providing a shoulder to lean on during tough times. Now, Prince Philip is going to be moved next to the queen before her burial, reuniting them in death.