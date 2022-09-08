The Touching Sign After The Queen's Death Fans Believe Is Connected To Prince Philip

Fans noticed a touching phenomenon took place as it was announced Queen Elizabeth II had died. As Buckingham Palace confirmed that the monarch passed away on September 8 aged 96 years old, those who gathered outside her London home took to social media to share that two rainbows had appeared in the sky.

"There was a double rainbow outside Buckingham Palace. Some here view it as a representation of the Queen and Prince Philip," tweeted journalist Andy Ngô, referring to the queen's beloved late husband, who died on April 9 aged 99. Several others agreed, with one person commenting on the social media site, "I think she just might be dancing with Philip," while another poignantly wrote, "I don't believe the queen or Prince Philip put this there, or that somehow the rainbow is their souls, but I believe God is kind and blesses us with things like this when He knows we're hurting. Too many situations like this to think it's a coincidence." A rainbow also be seen over Windsor Castle.

The royal family confirmed the passing of the queen on Twitter as fans marvelled at the rainbows, writing alongside a black and white photo of the longest reigning monarch in British history, "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon." It also announced that her son, Charles, is now officially King, and would be staying in Scotland, where he headed to earlier in the day to say goodbye to his beloved mother, until September 9.