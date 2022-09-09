Julie Andrews' Tribute To The Queen Is Just What You'd Expect
The announcement of Queen Elizabeth's September 8 death led many other members of the British "royalty" to speak out. While performing at Madison Square Garden, Harry Styles took a moment to acknowledge the work of the long-reigning monarch. "From my homeland there's some very sad news today," People reports him saying. "Please join me in a round of applause for 70 years of service." Sir Elton John also shouted out the queen at his concert in Toronto. Rolling Stone shared his touching message, which included an acknowledgement that "she worked bloody hard."
While some chose to begin making jokes or memes about the death, the mood in the U.K. was decidedly somber. Even Prince Harry rushed to the queen's bedside in the Scottish Highlands despite his famously strained relationship with the royal family,
Julie Andrews also spoke out. The 86-year-old British actor has lived her entire adult life under Queen Elizabeth's reign, and has gained a regal reputation herself. Some of her most famous roles have involved portraying royalty, and her reaction to the queen's death is exactly what we were all anticipating.
Julie Andrews publicly mourned the loss of Queen Elizabeth
Julie Andrews was among many famous Brits to issue a statement following the death of Queen Elizabeth. As documented by E! News, the actor's thoughtful message read in part, "A page in history has turned today. It feels as though we lost a friend ... May we honor her by holding to the standards she set for herself and her nation."
Andrews had previously been a vocal supporter of the queen — and the friendship went both ways. Back in 2000, Playbill reported that Andrews had been made a Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire. Queen Elizabeth honored her for her contributions to the arts.
Earlier this year, as the queen was celebrating her Platinum Jubilee, Andrews was among those who shared messages of support. In her video, she said, "You pledged yourself in service to the people of Britain and the commonwealth. I feel in all the years since you have never betrayed that promise. I would like to say my warmest congratulations to you, ma'am, and thank you."