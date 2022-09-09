Julie Andrews' Tribute To The Queen Is Just What You'd Expect

The announcement of Queen Elizabeth's September 8 death led many other members of the British "royalty" to speak out. While performing at Madison Square Garden, Harry Styles took a moment to acknowledge the work of the long-reigning monarch. "From my homeland there's some very sad news today," People reports him saying. "Please join me in a round of applause for 70 years of service." Sir Elton John also shouted out the queen at his concert in Toronto. Rolling Stone shared his touching message, which included an acknowledgement that "she worked bloody hard."

While some chose to begin making jokes or memes about the death, the mood in the U.K. was decidedly somber. Even Prince Harry rushed to the queen's bedside in the Scottish Highlands despite his famously strained relationship with the royal family,

Julie Andrews also spoke out. The 86-year-old British actor has lived her entire adult life under Queen Elizabeth's reign, and has gained a regal reputation herself. Some of her most famous roles have involved portraying royalty, and her reaction to the queen's death is exactly what we were all anticipating.