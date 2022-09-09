Kelly Ripa Gets Honest About An Intimate Mishap With Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have been married for 26 years, but the spark is clearly still alive between the "Live with Kelly and Ryan" host and her occasional guest host.

In a 2020 interview with ET Canada, Ripa gushed over how easy it is for Consuelos to give her the warm and fuzzies, saying, "He knows how to treat his spouse like the only person in the world. He's got the best smile I've ever seen, so when he smiles it's like the sun's shining on you." But when Consuelos joins his wife on her talk show, sometimes their conversations about their relationship can veer from sweet to spicy.

During a March 2022 episode, the couple was discussing how the disparity in their arm spans makes it tricky for them to hold hands when Consuelos cracked a racy joke about the logistics of their limb lengths. "You know what they say, it doesn't matter how long your arms are when you're laying down," he quipped, per ET. This is just one example of how the lovebirds, who first met in 1995 while filming "All My Children," have no shame when it comes to talking about sex.

In a 2014 appearance on "Watch What Happens Live," Ripa confirmed to Andy Cohen that she believes spending plenty of time in the bedroom keeps a relationship strong, per ABC News. However, she discovered that the practice isn't without its risks and can even land you in the hospital.