A Bizarre Theory About Trisha Paytas Is Running Wild Online After The Queen's Death

The death of Queen Elizabeth has prompted a state of global mourning and meme-ing. The monarch died on September 8 after 70 years as the U.K.'s queen. The loss prompted strong online reactions from fellow royals, celebrities, and everyday citizens. They ranged wildly from intense sadness to celebration.

The Australian government shared that the sails of the Sydney Opera House were illuminated with an image of Queen Elizabeth, while CBS News reported the Eiffel Tower going dark in mourning. Twitter users, meanwhile, took advantage of the monumental moment to pen viral jokes and issue call-outs surrounding the royal family's history of colonialism.

Inevitably, the internet also came up with some conspiracy theories about the death. In the months leading up to her death, some theorists put forth the idea that the queen had already passed, leading Rolling Stone to eventually step up and debunk the rumor. Now that her death has been confirmed, a new conspiracy has popped up ... and this one is even more bizarre.