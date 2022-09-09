Body Language Expert Reveals King Charles' Hidden Message About Meghan And Harry - Exclusive

King Charles III made his first speech after the tragic death of Queen Elizabeth II, and the world was watching. The new king's speech was poignant and strong. Charles began his speech, stating, "I speak to you today with feelings of profound sorrow. Throughout her life, Her Majesty The Queen — my beloved Mother — was an inspiration and example to me and to all my family, and we owe her the most heartfelt debt any family can owe to their mother; for her love, affection, guidance, understanding, and example." The speech balanced Charles's role as king with his role as Elizabeth's son.

Journalist Rebecca English tweeted the speech was "exquisitely worded and so beautifully pitched." Some of the new king's subjects were emotional during the speech. One Twitter user tweeted: "Gone again. Prince Charles' speech had me in bits." Across the pond, Americans thought the speech was a royal hit. American journalist David Rothkopf tweeted: "I'm just a guy from [New] Jersey, but to my ears and thinking, the speech of King Charles was moving and it touched upon the issues that needed to be addressed."

Even Americans who aren't fans of Charles liked the speech. A non-fan tweeted: "This American, who really doesn't care for Charles, thought it absolutely lovely and endearing." Netizens aside, a body language expert talked to Nicki Swift exclusively and opened up about Charles' body language during the speech — which may have included a hidden message about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.