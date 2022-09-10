Cameron Diaz's Past Threatening Words Are Coming Back To Haunt Her

There's something about Cameron. In recent years, fans of Cameron Diaz have been vocal about missing the actor in new comedies. Besides starring in films like "The Mask" and "My Best Friend's Wedding," she also joined the early 2000s "Charlie's Angels" reboot and lent her voice to the "Shrek" franchise as Princess Fiona. However, Diaz's career was cut short in 2014 when she abruptly retired. Her last film remains that year's "Annie" remake, where her performance was nominated for a Razzie Award for worst supporting actress. To add insult to injury, Diaz won worst actress for two other roles: "The Other Woman" and "Sex Tape," per The Hollywood Reporter.

In 2022, Diaz finally spoke on her retirement and why she decided to step back from the spotlight. On CBS News, she told Gayle King, "Let me just step back for a second, take a look at what the whole picture looks like for me and what are the things that I could do better and be more engaged with that would make me feel more whole. And I did that." In her time away, Diaz welcomed her first daughter, Raddix, with "Good Charlotte" guitarist Benji Madden, and also co-created a wine brand, Avaline.

Now, after eight years, Diaz is finally ready to return to the screen, thanks to being coaxed out of retirement by Jamie Foxx for the Netflix film "Back in Action." Unfortunately, an anecdote from someone who once worked with Diaz is threatening her comeback before it even begins.