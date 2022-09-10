Prince William Shares The Most Heart-Wrenching Response To The Queen's Death

Prince William has spoken out following the sad death of the queen. The monarch, William's grandmother, died on September 8, after Buckingham Palace announced in a brief statement that morning that she was not doing well. The sad death of the 96-year-old monarch inspired an outpouring of mourning and touching tributes from across the world, though surely no one is feeling the tragic loss more than her family.

William, the Prince of Wales, publicly mourned the loss of his grandmother in a heartbreaking statement on September 10. "On Thursday, the world lost an extraordinary leader, whose commitment to the country, the Realms, and the Commonwealth was absolute. So much will be said in the days ahead about the meaning of her historic reign. I, however, have lost a grandmother," William wrote of the queen. "She was by my side at my happiest moments. And she was by my side during the saddest days of my life. I knew this day would come, but it will be some time before the reality of life without Grannie will truly feel real."

The tragic death of the queen means William is now next in line to the throne, with his dad, King Charles, taking over as the head of the monarchy. The announcement of Queen Elizabeth's ill health came just one day after William and Princess Kate could be seen taking their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, to their new school in photos and videos shared by Sky News.