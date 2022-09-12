Jennifer Lawrence Does Not Hold Back Her Disdain For Erika Jayne

Jennifer Lawrence is no fan of Erika Jayne (aka Erika Girardi) — and we mean no fan at all. One thing she is a fan of though? The franchise that made her a household name. The star has repeatedly made it clear she's a very big fan of reality TV, and particularly Bravo's offerings, gushing to Vanity Fair in 2014, "I do love my Real Housewives," as she listed through her favorites, including New York, Beverly Hills, New Jersey, and Atlanta. "I mean, I love them all, but Miami — oh, my God! Miami is really special," she enthused.

It was a pretty special moment for "The Huger Games" star then when she was treated to a very special tea party with "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" stars Luann de Lesseps and Bethenny Frankel during a March 2018 episode of "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen." That came around two years after the actor totally freaked out after "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Lisa Rinna, Lisa Vanderpump, and Erika Jayne sent her sweet messages via "Access."

But we're guessing Lawrence probably wouldn't thank you for a message from the later today.