Halle Berry Hilariously Weighs In On The Little Mermaid Confusion Over Halle Bailey

Beloved Disney classics like "Mulan," "Cinderella," and "Beauty & The Beast" all came out decades ago, but that hasn't stopped the platform from remaking its animated classics in recent years. And because Disney doesn't do things halfway, the films featured A-listers like Emma Watson (Belle), Beyoncé (the voice of Nala), and Lily James (Cinderella). While these casting choices were largely met with approval — in particular, people felt that Watson made the perfect real-life Belle — nothing made a splash like Disney's 2019 announcement of the live action remake of "The Little Mermaid."

News that everyone's favorite red-headed mermaid would be played by Black actor Halle Bailey was met with backlash from fans who expected Ariel to be played by a white star, per Variety. But to her credit, Bailey has tuned out the critics. In the interview, she accredited her family for reminding her of how impactful her portrayal of a Black Disney princess would be. "It was an inspiring and beautiful thing to hear [my grandparents'] words of encouragement, telling me, 'You don't understand what this is doing for us, for our community, for all the little Black and brown girls who are going to see themselves in you,'" she said.

Bailey's portrayal of Ariel is another giant step for representation, but it hasn't stopped fans from confusing her for another Black star: Halle Berry. As it turns out, enough people are missing the distinction between "Bailey" and "Berry" that the "Monsters Ball" star decided to speak up.