Patrick Dempsey Spills The Reason Behind His Recent Hair Transformation

Patrick Dempsey is still rocking his dark, Disney prince hair in the trailer for the fairytale movie "Disenchanted," even though his character isn't a royal. But when he attended the D23 Expo on September 9, the "Grey's Anatomy" star had undergone a mane makeover that was more Ursula than Prince Eric. "Blondes have more fun. I have to tell you, it's true," Dempsey said of his new look during an interview with Variety.

Fans of "Grey's Anatomy" were thrilled to see Dempsey reunited with his former co-star Ellen Pompeo at the event, where the actors were honored as Disney legends, per Entertainment Weekly. But some Twitter users couldn't get over Dempsey's platinum dye job, and it had them casting him in all sorts of different roles. One fan suggested that he looked like he was preparing for a live-action take on Disney's "Frozen," describing the transformation as "the elsafication of patrick dempsey." Another person quipped, "That's not Patrick Dempsey. That's older Draco Malfoy, hotshot Headmaster at Hogwarts, of course." A third netizen joked about the actor making a potential career change, writing, "Patrick Dempsey looks like he's about to take over as editor-in-chief at Runway magazine."

Others thought that Dempsey looked like he belonged in "The Hunger Games" universe, the "Barbie" movie, or "House of the Dragon," but McDreamy isn't going to be taming any McDragons as a Targaryen.