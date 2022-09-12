Ricky Martin Faces A Whole New Set Of Disturbing Accusations

According to the Associated Press, a new complaint of sexual assault has been filed against Ricky Martin in San Juan, Puerto Rico — Martin's hometown. Although the plaintiff was unnamed, the AP reported that it was Martin's nephew, Dennis Yadiel Sanchez, who is continuing his crusade against Martin for alleged sexual impropriety with him. Furthermore, Martin has not yet been arrested because the alleged incident did not occur recently enough, though police may decide to pursue charges upon further investigation.

In a statement to Deadline, one of Martin's lawyers called Sanchez's claims "wildly offensive and completely untethered from reality." The rep added, "When this man previously made similar allegations, his legal case had to be withdrawn — not least because he himself admitted under oath that Ricky Martin had never assaulted him in any way."

Indeed, it is true that Sanchez's first case was withdrawn, and he did admit under oath that he was never sexually assaulted by the singer. It's unclear exactly what allegations Sanchez has made in this new complaint, as is what it could mean for the singer.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).