Ricky Martin Faces A Whole New Set Of Disturbing Accusations
The following article includes allegations of domestic abuse and sexual assault.
Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin has been making headlines recently for some disturbing allegations of sexual assault made by a family member. Earlier this year, his nephew, 21-year-old Dennis Yadiel Sanchez, accused him of engaging in a sexual and romantic relationship for over seven months, after which Martin began stalking him, per Page Six. Sanchez, the son of Martin's sister Vanessa, even filed for a temporary restraining order against him as a result. In July, however, Sanchez withdrew the court case, and it was revealed that Sanchez admitted while under oath that Martin had never actually sexually assaulted him, per the Associated Press. Unsurprisingly, Martin has vociferously denied the claims, calling Sanchez a "troubled" and claiming he had been "persecuted, besieged, harassed, stalked, and extorted." Martin also responded by filing a $20 million lawsuit against him, claiming that he lost several million-dollar deals due to Sanchez's accusations.
However, it appears as though Martin is not in the clear, nor is Sanchez done with his fight against his uncle. Unfortunately for Martin, he now has a whole new set of disturbing allegations to deal with.
Ricky Martin's nephew has filed another complaint
According to the Associated Press, a new complaint of sexual assault has been filed against Ricky Martin in San Juan, Puerto Rico — Martin's hometown. Although the plaintiff was unnamed, the AP reported that it was Martin's nephew, Dennis Yadiel Sanchez, who is continuing his crusade against Martin for alleged sexual impropriety with him. Furthermore, Martin has not yet been arrested because the alleged incident did not occur recently enough, though police may decide to pursue charges upon further investigation.
In a statement to Deadline, one of Martin's lawyers called Sanchez's claims "wildly offensive and completely untethered from reality." The rep added, "When this man previously made similar allegations, his legal case had to be withdrawn — not least because he himself admitted under oath that Ricky Martin had never assaulted him in any way."
Indeed, it is true that Sanchez's first case was withdrawn, and he did admit under oath that he was never sexually assaulted by the singer. It's unclear exactly what allegations Sanchez has made in this new complaint, as is what it could mean for the singer.
