Hoda Kotb And Jenna Bush Hager Appear Stronger Than Ever Amid Rumored Savannah Guthrie Feud

Are they or aren't they?

Rumors started swirling on July 15 when fellow NBC anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb appeared to butt heads over... a salad? Per The Sun, things got a little tense when Guthrie snapped at Kotb during a cooking segment. "Yea that's it. Moving on. We'll just move on. We don't have time for all that," Guthrie reprimanded Kotb as she tried to taste-test the goods. Ruh Roh. As one can imagine, the rumor mill kicked into overdrive almost immediately and many started taking sides in the great salad gate. "Fire savannah please, she is so loud and rude to Hoda!!!!!" one Twitter user penned. Meanwhile, another tweeted, "Savannah Guthrie should be replaced 'immediately'. All of us viewers are sick of her arrogance and rude comments. Willie Geist or Craig Melvin would be a breath of fresh air and would be a positive partner for Hoda." Still, one source was adamant there was zero beef between the leading ladies. "Savannah and Hoda are on vacation," an insider exclusively revealed to the New York Post. "There is no feud. None."

Fortunately, for the powers that be at "Today," there's one on-camera female dynamic that appears to be stronger than ever...