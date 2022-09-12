Hoda Kotb And Jenna Bush Hager Appear Stronger Than Ever Amid Rumored Savannah Guthrie Feud
Are they or aren't they?
Rumors started swirling on July 15 when fellow NBC anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb appeared to butt heads over... a salad? Per The Sun, things got a little tense when Guthrie snapped at Kotb during a cooking segment. "Yea that's it. Moving on. We'll just move on. We don't have time for all that," Guthrie reprimanded Kotb as she tried to taste-test the goods. Ruh Roh. As one can imagine, the rumor mill kicked into overdrive almost immediately and many started taking sides in the great salad gate. "Fire savannah please, she is so loud and rude to Hoda!!!!!" one Twitter user penned. Meanwhile, another tweeted, "Savannah Guthrie should be replaced 'immediately'. All of us viewers are sick of her arrogance and rude comments. Willie Geist or Craig Melvin would be a breath of fresh air and would be a positive partner for Hoda." Still, one source was adamant there was zero beef between the leading ladies. "Savannah and Hoda are on vacation," an insider exclusively revealed to the New York Post. "There is no feud. None."
Fortunately, for the powers that be at "Today," there's one on-camera female dynamic that appears to be stronger than ever...
EP says Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager's friendship is inspirational
No bad blood here. Workplace besties Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager are tighter than ever!
Following the premiere of the new opening for "Today with Hoda & Jenna" fourth hour, executive producer Talia Parkinson-Jones sang the dynamic duo's praises. "It's light, it's modern and you really see their friendship shining through," she gushed to E! News about the ladies' famous friendship. "That's essentially what the show is about. When you see the open, you feel inspired. You see the ladies having fun and I just feel like it's a true reflection of the hour." And the best part? No on-air spats about salad tastings.
As you may recall, Hager first made her debut as co-host in April of 2019 and the two have been inseparable ever since. "Jenna is full of depth and wisdom and humor," Kotb told Entertainment Tonight ahead of Hager's debut. "For a person who spent her life in front of [the world], she's so strangely down to earth. I'm so excited, not for just me but for everybody, to learn more and more about her." Long live "Today with Hoda & Jenna."