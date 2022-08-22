Body Language Expert Peels Back The Layers Of Hoda Kotb And Savannah Guthrie's Rumored Feud - Exclusive

Fans everywhere rejoiced when Hoda Kotb was chosen to replace Matt Lauer as the co-anchor of the first hour of NBC's "TODAY" with Savannah Guthrie, the two becoming the first all-female anchor team in 2018. Per The New York Times, this new lineup was well-received by audiences, beating out ABC's "Good Morning America" for the first time in five years.

Guthrie herself seemed thrilled about the news, stating, "This has to be the most popular decision NBC News have ever made and I'm so thrilled." She then addressed Kotb specifically "as a partner and a friend and a sister." All seemed to be going well in the partnership until rumors of a feud began to circulate in July 2022.

During the morning programming, fans took notice of Guthrie acting coldly towards Kotb during a cooking segment, snapping at her to "move on." Additionally, a source close to the production told The U.S. Sun that Kotb and Guthrie "can't stand each other." Guthrie sees herself "as a real news person," while she views Kotb as more of a television host. Even so, the co-anchors' chemistry seems to have imploded with more and more awkward on-screen moments.