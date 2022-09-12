Britney Spears Hints At Career News That's Sure To Upset Fans

Amidst a tidal wave of fresh familial drama in late August, Britney Spears made a triumphant career comeback. As a collaboration with Elton John, her new single, "Hold Me Closer," debuted at No. 6 on Billboard's Hot Top 100, landing Spears her first Top 10 hit in almost a decade, per Variety. Mashing up John's classics like "Tiny Dancer" and "The One," "Hold Me Closer" had Spears hyping her new venture all over social media. Announcing its release on Twitter, Spears excitedly wrote, "It's pretty damn cool that I'm singing with one of the most classic men of our time." John himself told The Guardian that he hoped the track's success will instill Spears with "so much more confidence than she's got already." John said tenderly, "People actually love her and care for her and want her to be happy."

Given the recent developments in her personal life, this boost of confidence may be just what Spears needs. In an August interview with ITV, ex-husband Kevin Federline aired unflattering claims about Spears' current relations with their sons, Sean and Jayden Federline. He followed this with two posted videos of Spears seemingly embroiled in verbal arguments with Sean and Jayden, per Insider. But that's not all. In the televised interview (via the Daily Mail), Jayden himself offered some choice words on Spears' parenting, claiming she "struggled" giving him and his brother equal attention. (Yeesh.)

Unfortunately, even given Spears' latest career triumphs, her ghosts of familial traumas past continuously loom over the singer.