How Britney Spears Won The 2022 VMAs Without Stepping Foot On Stage

Britney Spears and the MTV Video Music Awards go way back. Everyone still remembers how Spears shocked the audience when she appeared on-stage wearing a slinky green number and a snake wrapped around her shoulders while singing "I'm A Slave 4 U" during the 2001 MTV VMAs. It was an iconic moment that will most likely go down as one of the most memorable performances in MTV history, per the New York Daily News. Not only that, but she proved herself to be the ultimate comeback kid by singing "Gimme Moore" during the 2007 MTV VMAs, even though she was perhaps having one of the most tragic years in her life, which included a very public meltdown and a shaved head.

And while Spears has certainly given MTV a whole lot of viral moments — who can forget that kiss with Madonna during the 2003 MTV Movie Awards? — it looks like she just did it again without stepping foot on-stage at the awards this year. And yes, this was more than just an "oops" moment.